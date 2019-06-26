Bristol City reject Aston Villa bid for Adam Webster

Adam Webster was Bristol City's player of the year last season

Aston Villa have had a bid for defender Adam Webster rejected by Bristol City, Sky Sports News understands.

Villa's offer is believed to have been an initial £12m, but Bristol City do not want to lose last season's player of the year who they value higher than Villa's bid.

Dean Smith is looking to strengthen his squad after winning promotion back to the Premier League following a play-off win over Derby at Wembley.

Striker Wesley Moraes has joined Villa for £22m

The club have made three signings already this summer, striker Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge for £22m, Jota from Birmingham on an undisclosed fee, and Anwar El Ghazi on a four-year deal from Lille.

Nine players have left the club, including Mile Jedinak, Alan Hutton and Micah Richards.

