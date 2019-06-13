Aston Villa sign Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge for £22m

Aston Villa have signed Club Brugge striker Wesley

Aston Villa have completed a deal for Club Brugge striker Wesley for an initial £22m, subject to international clearance.

Villa are confident securing international clearance for the Brazilian will not be a problem because, although he does not automatically qualify for a work permit, he has played in the Champions League - so they hope the exception panel will allow his registration.

The 22-year-old, who scored 17 goals last season, has spent the past four seasons with Club Brugge, helping them win two league titles and two Belgian Super Cups.

It follows the signing of Anwar El-Ghazi on a permanent four-year deal from French club Lille on Monday. The Dutch international spent last season on loan at Villa Park.

Sky Sports News understands Villa were knocked back by Brentford in their move for Said Benrahma.

The 23-year-old played 14 times under Villa boss Dean Smith when he was in charge at Brentford at the beginning of this season, having signed from French club Nice last year.

