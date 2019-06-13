Derbyshire Police seek man over alleged assault after Championship play-off final

The alleged assault occurred in a car park close to Wembley after the Championship play-of final

Derbyshire Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to an alleged assault after the Championship play-off final between Derby County and Aston Villa.

The alleged assault took place in the coach park near Wembley after the final on May 27, which Villa won 2-1 to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Derbyshire Police have appealed for information and wish to speak to the man in the photo.

A statement read: "An alleged assault took place near to the stadium's coach park at around 5.30pm.

Police released this image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the alleged assault

"The man pictured was seen in the area at the time and may have information to help with our enquiries.

"If you recognise the man, or have any further information, please call 101 and ask to speak to PC Roger Brown.

"You can also email the Football Policing Unit at derbyshirefootballunit@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."