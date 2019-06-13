Garry Monk could leave Birmingham City after board row

Garry Monk has been operating under a transfer embargo at Birmingham

Garry Monk could leave Birmingham City before the start of the new Championship season due to his strained relationship with the board, Sky Sports News understands.

Monk was opposed to the deal struck with local rivals Aston Villa that saw Jota - a £6m signing under previous manager Harry Redknapp - leave, and Gary Gardner move in the opposite direction.

But the swap was sanctioned by Birmingham's hierarchy anyway.

Former Swansea boss Monk also has concerns that his transfer pot and wages budget will not allow Birmingham to compete in the Championship next season.

Birmingham director Xuandong Ren is effectively in charge of the club

Birmingham's manager is now at odds with Xuandong Ren, the Birmingham director who effectively runs the club.

Monk took over Birmingham in March 2018 with the club in 22nd position and facing relegation to League One, but won five of his first 10 matches in charge to steer the club away from trouble.

He stabilised the club in his first full season in charge, despite being hit with a nine-point deduction mid-season because Birmingham broke the EFL's profit and sustainability rules before he arrived at the club.

Birmingham still finished 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Monk is popular among the Birmingham fans, who have had a strained relationship with the club's owners since Garry Rowett was sacked back in December 2016.