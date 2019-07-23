Aston Villa appear to move on from Said Benrahma after Brentford reject £14m bid

Brentford have rejected a bid of over £14m from Aston Villa for Said Benrahma, SSN understands

Aston Villa appear to have moved on from their pursuit of Brentford winger Said Benrahma after their most recent offer of more than £14m was rejected, Sky Sports News understands.

The offer of over £14m was made a number of days ago and Sky Sports News understands it was lodged before Villa reached an agreement over the weekend to sign Egypt winger Mahmoud Trezeguet.

It therefore remains to be seen whether Trezeguet is the alternative to Behrahma or whether Villa will return with another offer for the Algeria international.

According to a Sky source, the submitted offer for Benrahma was the maximum Villa were willing to go to.

Benrahma scored 10 goals in 38 Championship appearances for Brentford last season

The 23-year-old is understood to be keen to link up with his former boss at Brentford, Dean Smith - now in charge at Villa Park.

The Sky Bet Championship side do not want to sell the former Nice man this summer, as they consider him to be one of their key players.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.