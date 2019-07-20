Aston Villa agree initial fee for Mahmoud Hassan

Mahmoud Hassan is an Egypt international

Aston Villa have agreed an initial fee of £8.5m for Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Hassan, Sky Sports News understands.

The Egypt international - who is commonly known as Trezeguet - is currently flying to England to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms.

It is thought the price could increase significantly depending on how Trezeguet performs with Villa.

The 24-year-old joined Turkish club Kasimpasa from Anderlecht in 2018.

Meanwhile, the final details of Villa's £15m deal to sign Douglas Luiz from Manchester City are still being negotiated.

Sky Sports News been told there are currently no significant barriers to the contract talks, and Villa are working through the necessary paperwork to obtain a work permit for the Brazilian midfielder.

Villa have been busy in the transfer market with around £100m spent on players.

1:40 Tyrone Mings told the Good Morning Transfers panel that Aston Villa feels like home after completing a permanent move from Bournemouth Tyrone Mings told the Good Morning Transfers panel that Aston Villa feels like home after completing a permanent move from Bournemouth

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.