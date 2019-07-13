Conor Hourihane signs Aston Villa contract extension

Conor Hourihane has agreed a new deal to stay at Aston Villa

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Conor Hourihane has signed a contract extension with Premier League newcomers Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old, who joined the club in January 2017, was part of the Villa side that secured promotion via the Play-Off final at Wembley in May.

Hourihane, who has made 111 Villa appearances, said: "I'm absolutely delighted. It's exciting times for the club with us moving into the Premier League.

"I've waited all my career for the opportunity to play at this level and the time has now arrived.

Hourihane was part of the Villa side that won promotion to the Premier League

"I'm really looking forward to the season ahead. It's a big period for me personally as I've come all the way from League Two to reach the top.

"I'm glad to sign and look forward to being here for seasons ahead."

