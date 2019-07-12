Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa close to deal for Manchester City midfielder

Aston Villa are close to a deal for Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa are close to a £15m deal to sign Manchester City's 21-year-old midfielder Douglas Luiz, Sky Sports News understands.

Luiz has spent most of the last two seasons on loan at Girona and is yet to play a game for Manchester City.

The Brazilian has been denied a work permit in the past, which has reportedly frustrated City manager Pep Guardiola.

But, after playing in La Liga and featuring heavily for his country in the recent Toulon Tournament, means that Aston Villa are now confident that a work permit will be granted.

It could be two major signings in one day for Villa, who have also agreed a deal with Reims for defender Bjorn Engels already this morning.

This is set to be their fourth centre back in this transfer window, with Kortney Hause, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa joining the club already.

These potential deals would see Aston Villa's spending in this transfer window reach almost £100m.

