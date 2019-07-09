Burnley's Tom Heaton interesting Aston Villa

Tom Heaton has a year left to run on his contract at Burnley

Aston Villa have made an enquiry to Burnley about signing goalkeeper Tom Heaton, according Sky sources.

It is understood the Clarets will listen to offers for 33-year-old and fellow 'keeper Joe Hart this summer, after handing a new long-term contract to Nick Pope.

Heaton is on Villa's list of potential new 'keepers after they dropped interest in Stoke's Jack Butland because of his £25m valuation.

Southampton 'keeper Alex McCarthy is also understood to be on that list along with several others.

Heaton was in England's UEFA Nations League finals squad

Heaton, who has three caps for England, lost his number one spot to Pope during the 2017-18 season after serious injury.

But he did make 22 appearances for Burnley last season.

