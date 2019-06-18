Burnley reject loan offer from Besiktas for Ben Gibson

Gibson made just one Premier League appearance last season

Burnley have rejected a loan offer - with a view to buy - from Besiktas for defender Ben Gibson.

The former Middlesbrough captain struggled to force his way into Sean Dyche's team last season after suffering two separate hernia injuries, but Burnley have said no to the Turkish side's approach.

Gibson managed just one Premier League appearance in the 2018/19 campaign, though he did mark the occasion (a 5-1 home defeat to Everton) with a goal.

He arrived from Boro for £14m last summer after nine years and nearly 200 games in the North East.