Burnley meet Jay Rodriguez £10m release clause in West Brom contract

Jay Rodriguez has not travelled to Spain for West Brom's pre-season tour

Burnley have triggered the £10m release clause in Jay Rodriguez's West Brom contract, Sky Sports News understands.

Rodriguez was not on the plane to Spain with rest of the West Brom squad on Monday morning when they flew out for a pre-season training camp.

He is keen to go back to Burnley and play in the Premier League, and will hold talks in the North West later.

