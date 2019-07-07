Rafael Benitez keen to sign Solomon Rondon for Chinese club Dalian Yifang

Rafael Benitez hopes to sign Salomon Rondon

Dalian Yifang manager Rafael Benitez wants West Brom striker Solomon Rondon to follow him to China after his loan deal with Newcastle expired, Sky Sports News understands.

Benitez joined Dalian Yifang in July after he failed to agree a new contract at Newcastle, saying he and the club's hierarchy had been unable to find a shared vision for the future.

Benitez brought Rondon to St James' Park last summer on a season-long loan following parent club West Brom's relegation to the Championship, and is looking to make Rondon his first signing in China.

The Venezuela international scored 11 goals in 32 Premier League appearances for the Magpies in 2018/19 and it is understood he has a release clause of around £16m in his current contract.

Rondon scored 12 goals in all competitions for Newcastle last season

Rondon joined West Brom from Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2015 for a club-record fee of £12m and has gone on to make 119 appearances for the Baggies, however he looks set to leave this summer after they failed to regain promotion to the Premier League.

The Chinese Super League season began in March and Dalian Yifang currently sit 10th in the table, with Benitez securing a 3-1 win in his first game in charge on Saturday.

Should Rondon make the switch he will join up with former Napoli star Marek Hamsik and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

