Louie Barry rejects West Brom contract amid Barcelona and PSG interest

Louie Barry has rejected West Brom's latest contract offer

Louie Barry has rejected a three-year contract offer from West Bromwich Albion, Sky Sports News understands, amid interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barry has been at West Brom since the age of six and has recently been accelerated through the club's youth system.

The 16-year-old striker has been playing for the U18 side which reached the FA Youth Cup semi-finals, scoring four goals in a side three age groups higher than his own.

Barry scored 10 goals in five games for England U15s at a tournament in Italy, before winning the golden boot in November at the Val-de-Marne tournament, which England U16s won.

If he is to move abroad, West Brom will get less than £250,000 in compensation for the youngster.

1:09 New West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says he wants to lead the club back to the Premier League during his first season in charge at The Hawthorns New West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says he wants to lead the club back to the Premier League during his first season in charge at The Hawthorns

However, if he moves to another English club, an independent tribunal would establish his market value, and Albion would stand to make much more money out of the deal.

Sky Sports News reported that the Baggies had offered him the equivalent of a three-year deal on his 16th birthday in an attempt to stave off potential interest.

But the offer of a one-year scholarship, followed by a two-year professional contract at The Hawthorns, is not believed to be enough to persuade him to stay.

