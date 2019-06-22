West Brom offer Louie Barry deal amid Barcelona interest

West Brom have offered teenage striker Louie Barry the equivalent of a three-year deal on his 16th birthday in an attempt to stave off interest from Barcelona, Sky Sports News has learned.

Barry turned 16 on Friday, and for the first time under UEFA rules, Albion have been able to offer him a one-year scholarship followed by a two-year professional contract.

Barry is currently seen as one of the hottest properties in youth football and has played for England and the Republic of Ireland at youth level, being eligible to play for both nations.

Sky Sports News reported last month the teenager, who won the Golden Boot while on international duty with England's U15s in a youth tournament in Italy last year, has twice been out to Spain to meet with Barcelona.

But Albion are determined to keep the striker, who has been with the club since the age of six.

