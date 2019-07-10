Tyrone Mings says Dean Smith and John Terry key to Aston Villa move

1:40 Mings told the Good Morning Transfers panel that Aston Villa feels like home after completing a permanent move from Bournemouth Mings told the Good Morning Transfers panel that Aston Villa feels like home after completing a permanent move from Bournemouth

Tyrone Mings says Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith and assistant John Terry were major factors in his decision to join the club on a permanent deal.

Mings made 18 appearances for Villa after joining on loan from Bournemouth in January and the central defender played a key role as the club secured promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The 26-year-old completed a £20m move to Villa on Monday, which could potentially rise to £25m, and he believes the coaching staff at Villa Park have been instrumental to his progress.

"The belief that they gave me and the confidence they had in me was a huge factor in how I played on the pitch," Mings told Sky Sports News.

"When I got here I felt I was working under people who really believed in me and really wanted to help.

Mings praises head coach Dean Smith and assistant John Terry for their part in his development at Aston Villa

"My head and my heart were at Aston Villa after everything we went through in the short space of time I was there, so I'm delighted to be back."

After an injury-interrupted spell at Bournemouth where he was limited to just 10 league starts in more than three seasons at the club, Mings says he is relishing a regular run of games in the Premier League.

"I never really had the chance to have a consistent run of games, for different reasons," he added.

"It's just nice to be in a place to perform on the pitch. I'm very grateful for the chance Aston Villa gave me and hope that we can back up what we've done in the Premier League."

Mings' arrival took Aston Villa's summer spending to almost £80m but he is fully aware of the challenge they face this season, which starts with a trip to Tottenham on the opening weekend.

He said: "Whilst you still want to ride the wave of positivity from last season, there has been quite a big change around in personnel.

"If we can continue that feel-good factor then great, but at the same time we're under no illusions that the Championship and Premier League are very different."