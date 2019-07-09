Albert Adomah set to join Nottingham Forest after Aston Villa release

Albert Adomah is set to join Nottingham Forest

Albert Adomah is currently undergoing a medical in London with Nottingham Forest, his agent has told Sky Sports News.

Anthony Finnigan has confirmed the forward has agreed terms with the Sky Bet Championship club and is on course to complete his move to the City Ground on Tuesday.

But Adomah, who made 42 appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions last season, is also the subject of interest from several other clubs including West Brom.

Adomah, whose previous clubs include Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Barnet, is available on a Bosman free transfer after being released by Aston Villa following their promotion.

The 31-year-old scored four goals for Villa as they reached the Premier League via the play-offs last season.

He joined the Villans from Boro in 2016 and has scored a total of 22 goals in more than 100 appearances during his time at Villa Park.

