Aston Villa to complete Ezri Konsa signing from Brentford

Ezri Konsa will complete a £12m move on Thursday

Aston Villa are expected to complete the signing of defender Ezri Konsa from Brentford for a fee of £12m on Thursday.

Villa are awaiting the results of a medical carried out on Wednesday night with only the final few details of his contract to be agreed, Sky Sports News understands.

Konsa's release clause was triggered by the newly-promoted Premier League club, by making the £12m bid.

The 21-year-old made 42 Championship appearances for Brentford last season and also featured at the U21 European Championships for England this summer.

He will join up with former Bees manager Dean Smith at Villa Park to become their seventh signing of the summer.

Villa have already bolstered their defensive options bringing in Kourtney Hause, Matt Targett and Tyrone Mings as well as sealing deals for Jota, Anwar El Ghazi and Club Brugge forward Wesley.

Meanwhile, Brentford have completed the signing of Mathias Jensen from Celta Vigo on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee and also completed the signing of central defender Pontus Jansson from Leeds on Monday.