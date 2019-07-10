Ezri Konsa close to joining Aston Villa from Brentford

Ezri Konsa is nearing a move to Aston Villa

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Brentford centre-back Ezri Konsa, Sky Sports News understands.

Talks are understood to be progressing over a £12m deal, which would trigger a release clause in his contract.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports News revealed Brentford's west London rivals Fulham were keen to sign Konsa on loan.

However, he looks set to join back up with former Bees boss Dean Smith at Villa Park, as the newly-promoted side add more defensive options after the signing of Tyrone Mings.

Tyrone Mings has joined Aston Villa on a permanent deal

Meanwhile, Brentford have completed the signing of Mathias Jensen from Celta Vigo on a four-year contract - with the option of a further year until June 2024 - for an undisclosed fee.

As Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday, the Bees had been tracking the former Denmark U21 captain, who joined the Spanish side from FC Nordsjaelland in 2018.

"Mathias is a very talented young player who can dictate the game and has a great passing ability," Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club's official website.

✍ Mathias joins on a four-year deal, with an optional further year, and becomes our fifth summer arrival#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/NrXAq8DMZ0 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 10, 2019

"His arrival gives us flexibility and strength in depth in midfield, no matter what system we look to play.

"Since the start of last season, we have lost four midfielders. Now, with Mathias' arrival, we have a group of top-quality central midfielders with different skill sets which we can use in various combinations."

Brentford also completed the signing of central defender Pontus Jansson from Leeds on Monday.

