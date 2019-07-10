Brentford near signing of Celta Vigo midfielder Mathias Jensen

Mathias Jensen is the former Denmark U21 captain

Brentford are close to agreeing a deal to sign midfielder Mathias Jensen from Celta Vigo, Sky Sports News understands.

The 23-year-old is the former Denmark U21 captain who joined the Spanish side from FC Nordsjaelland in 2018.

Jensen is technically proficient and has great set-piece delivery - scoring 15 goals during his time in the Danish Superligen.

He was included in the Denmark senior team's 35-man provisional squad for the 2018 World Cup but did not make the final cut.

Jensen made only six La Liga appearances for Celta last season and becomes the second Dane to have struggled for games elsewhere in Europe joining the Bees this summer.

Christian Norgaard was the first arrival at Griffin Park after as peripheral season at Serie A club Fiorentina.

Jensen is set to become Brentford's fifth addition in the current window after the further additions of centre-backs Ethan Pinnock and Pontus Jansson, and Blackburn goalkeeper David Raya.