Brentford sign Pontus Jansson from Leeds

Brentford have completed the signing of defender Pontus Jansson from Leeds for an undisclosed fee.

The Sweden international made 120 appearances for the Elland Road club but has now completed a switch to Leeds' fellow Sky Bet Championship side.

Brentford said the central defender had completed a medical in London on Monday before signing a three-year contract, with the option of an extra year.

"We are very pleased with Pontus' arrival. The defence is an area that we have been looking to strengthen and we feel that Pontus will bring a lot to the group," Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club's website.

"Pontus will add to the quality and competition for places that we need to adapt to different situations over the course of the season.

"Pontus is a top defender who brings immense professionalism, a great attitude, experience, defensive robustness, leadership qualities, and threat from set-pieces to our side.

"Everyone knows about the Brentford model but to develop the young players we have here, we also need experience and quality in the squad to get the perfect balance. To have someone with his CV turn down other offers to join us shows where we stand as a club now."

Jansson started his career at Malmo before joining Italian side Torino in 2014. He moved to Leeds on loan initially in August 2016 before signing permanently in 2017.

The 28-year-old made 41 appearances last season as Leeds lost in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.