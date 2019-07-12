Tom Heaton: Burnley rebuff Aston Villa bid for goalkeeper

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton has

Burnley rejected a "derisory" bid from Aston Villa for England goalkeeper Tom Heaton earlier this week, Sky Sports News understands.

According to Sky sources, Villa's opening move was to gauge the Burnley reaction, which was emphatic that the bid was too low.

But Heaton isn't the only goalkeeper Villa are interested in, with another unnamed player also a strong target.

Whilst boss Dean Smith and goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler are big admirers of Heaton, Villa have reservations about getting value for money for a player now 33 years old entering the final year of his Burnley contract who has struggled with a shoulder injury.

With deals almost done for holding midfielder Douglas Luiz and defender Bjorn Engels, an experienced goalkeeper is now the priority for the Premier League new boys.

Sky Sports News has been told Smith wanted to do his business early to sure up his defence, feeling that's where the Villa squad was weakest. Villa scored 82 goals in the Championship last season, but conceded 61.

Heaton played 22 games for Burnley this season, after originally joining the Lancashire club in 2013 on a free transfer from Bristol City.

