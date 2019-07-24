Aston Villa sign Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan from Kasimpasa

Mahmoud Hassan in action for Egypt

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Mahmoud Hassan - also known as Trezeguet - for an undisclosed fee from Turkish side Kasimpasa.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Villa had agreed an initial fee of £8.5m for the 24-year-old and it is thought the price could increase significantly depending on how he performs.

The Egyptian international, who made four appearances in his country's Africa Cup of Nations campaign, is Villa's ninth summer signing.

"We're really excited to work with 'Trez'. I've watched him a number of times," Dean Smith told the club's website.

"He's the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals."

Trezeguet joins Wesley, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Ezri Konsa, Anwar El Ghazi, Bjorn Engels, Jota and Kortney Hause in moving to Villa Park after their promotion back to the Premier League last term.

The winger started his career in Egypt with Al Ahly before stints at Anderlecht and Mouscron in Belgium before his move to Turkey.

