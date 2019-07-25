Aston Villa sign Douglas Luiz from Manchester City
Last Updated: 25/07/19 4:46pm
Aston Villa have announced the permanent signing of Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz, subject to a work permit.
Sky Sports News understand they will pay a fee of £15m for the Brazilian 21-year-old.
Head coach Dean Smith said: "Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play."
We are delighted to confirm the signing of Douglas Luiz from Manchester City, subject to a work permit. ✍— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 25, 2019
👉 https://t.co/UvIoseTarS#WelcomeLuiz #ThursdayMotivation #AVFC pic.twitter.com/mLDTUoJeWo
Luiz said: "I hope I can be a leader in the team. I hope I can help by bringing the ball out from the back and, although I don't speak a lot of English, I hope I can help out by shouting orders from the back and live up to all the expectations as best as I can.
"I hope we have a great season and win a lot of games. Right now I'm confident in saying that, God willing, I can shine in the Premier League. So I hope I cannot just talk the talk but also walk the walk and that's my main aim.
"I came here to learn but, more than anything, to dream big and to be a leader on the pitch."
The Brazilian came through the ranks at hometown club Vasco da Gama before joining City in 2017 on a five-year deal.
Luiz never played a first-team game for the Premier League champions and spent the last two seasons on loan at Girona, where he made 50 appearances for the Spanish side.
The 21-year-old was named Player of the Tournament at this summer's prestigious Toulon Tournament as he helped Brazil U21s win the competition.