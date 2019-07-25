Aston Villa News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Aston Villa sign Douglas Luiz from Manchester City

Last Updated: 25/07/19 4:46pm

Aston Villa have signed Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Man City
Aston Villa have signed Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Man City

Aston Villa have announced the permanent signing of Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz, subject to a work permit.

Sky Sports News understand they will pay a fee of £15m for the Brazilian 21-year-old.

Head coach Dean Smith said: "Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play."

Luiz said: "I hope I can be a leader in the team. I hope I can help by bringing the ball out from the back and, although I don't speak a lot of English, I hope I can help out by shouting orders from the back and live up to all the expectations as best as I can.

"I hope we have a great season and win a lot of games. Right now I'm confident in saying that, God willing, I can shine in the Premier League. So I hope I cannot just talk the talk but also walk the walk and that's my main aim.

"I came here to learn but, more than anything, to dream big and to be a leader on the pitch."

The Brazilian came through the ranks at hometown club Vasco da Gama before joining City in 2017 on a five-year deal.

Also See:

Luiz never played a first-team game for the Premier League champions and spent the last two seasons on loan at Girona, where he made 50 appearances for the Spanish side.

The 21-year-old was named Player of the Tournament at this summer's prestigious Toulon Tournament as he helped Brazil U21s win the competition.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is Back

FREE TO PLAY: Get your Head in the Game

Trending

©2019 Sky UK