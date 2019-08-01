Marvelous Nakamba joins Aston Villa on five-year deal from Club Brugge

Marvelous Nakamba has become Aston Villa's 12th signing of the summer

Aston Villa have completed the signing of midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge.

Sky Sports News understands Nakamba has signed a five-year deal with Villa, who have paid more than £11m for the Zimbabwe international.

The 25-year-old has become the 12th summer signing at Villa Park, joining the club on the same day as England international Tom Heaton.

"For me to be here, it feels fantastic," Nakamba told Aston Villa's website.

"I'm looking forward to playing against some of the best players in the Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world.

"It's a dream for me to be competing among the best players in the world."

Villa head coach Dean Smith added: "Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for.

"He's very mobile, he's very good in possession, and he will fit in with our style of play."

Nakamba is Villa's second signing of the summer from Club Brugge, with Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes already having arrived at Villa Park in a deal worth in excess of £20m.

Nakamba represented Zimbabwe at the African Cup of Nations earlier this summer, but only featured in their opening-match defeat to Egypt as injury ruled him out of the remainder of their unsuccessful group stage campaign.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.