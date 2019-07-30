Transfer Talk: Why Nicolas Pepe will transform Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe is close to joining Arsenal in a club-record deal

Nicolas Pepe's imminent arrival at Arsenal is on the agenda as the panel analyse what the Ivory Coast international will bring to the Emirates and how he will fit into manager Unai Emery's system.

With a two-way fight happening between Juventus and Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour gives an update on the striker's chances of leaving for Italy.

The panel also discuss whether Paulo Dybala could join Manchester United as part of a swap deal and look at what a failed move would mean for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

ESPN's Spanish football journalist Dermot Corrigan returns to provide the latest on Gareth Bale's situation at Real Madrid, why his move to China fell through and what options the forward has left.

After Real's poor form in pre-season, Dermot explains why the La Liga club may have strengthened their interest in Paul Pogba.

There's an update on Everton's pursuit of Wilfried Zaha as they move closer to a deal for one of Juventus' brightest young stars and search for a replacement for Idrissa Gueye.

