Marvelous Nakamba set for Aston Villa medical ahead of move to Villa Park

Marvelous Nakamba is set to become Aston Villa's 11th signing of the summer

Marvelous Nakamba is on his way to Birmingham to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Aston Villa, Sky Sports News understands.

Villa, who are preparing for their first season back in the Premier League for three years, agreed a deal worth more than £11m for the Club Brugge midfielder last week.

Personal terms are yet to be completed and Villa will require a work permit before Nakamba can be registered, though club officials are confident this will not be a problem.

The Zimbabwe international had been refusing to train with Brugge after Villa's first bid was turned down last month.

Nakamba is set to become Villa's second signing of the summer from the Belgian side, with Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes already having arrived at Villa Park in a deal worth in excess of £20m.

If the deal goes through, the 25-year-old will become Villa's 11th signing of the summer and take their spending past £125m.

Nakamba joined Club Brugge from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in the summer of 2017 and helped his side to the Belgian title in his first season.

He represented Zimbabwe at the African Cup of Nations earlier this summer, but only featured in their opening-match defeat to Egypt as injury ruled him out of the remainder of their unsuccessful group stage campaign.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.