Conor Hourihane thinks Aston Villa's new signings have settled in well

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane says their raft of new signings will give the squad the strength in depth needed for a successful Premier League campaign.

Having won the Championship play-off final at the end of last season, Villa have been very active this summer, and Douglas Luiz has just become their 10th signing of the close-season, with more reportedly in the pipeline.

Fulham spent heavily last season after play-off success but then suffered a miserable Premier League campaign which climaxed with relegation.

Some pundits have suggested that Villa are risking the same fate but Hourihane told Transfer Talk that the additions represent shrewd business.

Tyrone Mings will be back at Villa on a permanent deal this season

"We have strengthened in all areas, and you need that strength in depth going into this league," he said.

"There have been a huge amount of signings come in - but we did have 10 or 11 players leave the club at the end of the play-off final.

"I don't think we are going to be finished there either.

"They have all settled in, they have all got huge quality about them, and they are all going to bring their strengths to the club.

Aston Villa have made Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz their 10th summer signing - but he may not be the last

"We are all looking forward to the big challenge ahead."

Some of the signings were on loan at Villa Park last season and Hourihane added: "It was hugely important to get people like Tyrone (Mings) back, Kortney Hause, (Anwar) El Ghazi.

"They played a big part in getting us to the Premier League, so it was great to get them on board.

"We had a big amount of loan players last year, so it was great to get some over the line.

"And with the new players coming in, we have players like myself, Jack (Grealish), John (McGinn) to let them know what it is all about to be a part of this club - and no doubt they will buy into it.

"Hopefully, we will have a great season."