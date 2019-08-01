Tom Heaton joins Aston Villa from Burnley
England goalkeeper Tom Heaton has completed his move to Aston Villa from Burnley.
The 33-year-old England international has joined Villa for an undisclosed fee, thought to be between £8m and £9m.
Head coach Dean Smith said: "I am delighted that Tom is joining Aston Villa.
"He's done fantastically well for Burnley over the past few years and his experience and knowledge of the Premier League will be a major asset to us this season."
