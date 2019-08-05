Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson wants four signings before transfer deadline

1:25 Roy Hodgson says he is looking to bring in four more players before the transfer window closes on Thursday Roy Hodgson says he is looking to bring in four more players before the transfer window closes on Thursday

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson wants his club to bring in four more signings before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Hodgson's side have been one of the lowest-spending clubs in the Premier League so far this summer, having only brought in Jordan Ayew from Swansea for £2.5m and goalkeeper Stephen Henderson from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

However, Palace accrued £50m from the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United, and the manager hopes they spend some of this money in the final few days of the window.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka moved to Manchester United for £50m earlier in the window

Hodgson said: "We wanted four and then we sold [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, so that meant five really and that's not counting the goalkeeper.

"At the moment we have got one of that five so there is still plenty of spaces in the number that we identified as being important for us to have in order to get the full squad, so there is still work to be done."

The Eagles have been linked to many players over the course of the summer and look to be close to bringing in Gary Cahill on a free transfer and are also in talks with Real Betis over the signing of midfielder Victor Camarasa.

Hodgson, however, believes any business the club do could go down to the wire.

Former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill is close to signing for Palace

He added: "Normally any transfers that take place at Crystal Palace are late ones.

"I know that the chairman and Doug Freeman are still working hard on certain targets that we've had, so I can only hope that they will be able to get those deals done.

"They seem to be very optimistic that it will happen and I see no reason not to share their optimism."

One major boost to Hodgson is a depature for star player Wilfried Zaha is looking less likely by the day, after Palace turned down bids from both Arsenal and Everton earlier in the window.

The Ivory Coast star is back training with the club after his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations and Hodgson revealed "he was fine," upon his return.

Wilfried Zaha is back in training after bids from Arsenal and Everton

Palace have endured a tough pre-season, winning just one out of eight matches, but the boss hopes for results to improve with the return of players from international duty and injuries, as well as new signings.

Hodgson said: "The way pre-season was set up was excellent, the major problem has been the lack of personnel.

"We've been involved in all the games we played virtually with no more than half of the players who saw us through the end of last season.

"We have to start again with quite a few players because four or five of our most important players have not been with us.

"If we are going to get to the level we got to last season, it's going to be a question of making sure one or two who are still unfit from the end of last season can become fit again and join us on the field of play."

