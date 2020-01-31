Borja Baston: Aston Villa sign Swansea striker in free transfer

1:21 Borja Baston says he's 'excited' to join Aston Villa Borja Baston says he's 'excited' to join Aston Villa

Aston Villa completed the signing of Swansea forward Borja Baston on a free transfer in the closing stages of Deadline Day.

Borja made 21 appearances for the south Wales club this season but the Sky Bet Championship club were willing to allow him to leave for free before his contract expired in the summer due to his significant wages.

On Friday evening, all the paperwork for Borja's move was complete, with the Spaniard undergoing a medical at the Premier League side's training ground.

The 27-year-old's initial deal will see him remain at Villa until the end of the season, with a chance to extend his stay if he is a success.

A Swansea statement read: "Everybody at Swansea City thanks Borja and Tom (Carroll) for their services to the club, and wish them well in their careers."

Villa had already bolstered their striking options with the signing of Mbwana Samatta from Genk, but with Wesley out for the rest of the season, Dean Smith now has an additional alternative.

Borja was signed by Swansea for £15.5m from Atletico Madrid in 2016, but has scored just seven goals in 41 appearances during his time in south Wales.

Before returning for this campaign, the Spaniard had not featured for Swansea in the previous two seasons as he went on loan to Malaga and then Alaves.