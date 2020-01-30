Dean Smith: Aston Villa boss wants another striker in January transfer window

0:50 Dean Smith wants to add another striker before the transfer deadline Dean Smith wants to add another striker before the transfer deadline

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith wants to sign one more striker before the January transfer window closes on Friday.

Villa have already made three first-team signings during this month - a loan deal for Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater, Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan, and Tanzanian striker Mbwana Ally Samatta from Genk.

However, a season-ending injury to Brazilian striker Wesley and the sale of Jonathan Kodja to Al-Gharafa has left Smith's side short of goals.

Smith said: "It's something that I've spoken about throughout this window. It's an area where we needed to strengthen.

"As well as Ally [Samatta] making a promising debut on Tuesday, we also got 25 minutes into Keinan Davis coming back from injury, which was a big positive for the football club.

Mbwana Samatta made his debut in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday

"To have that strength in depth to take us to May, I would like to get another one in, but we're less than 48 hours away now.

"I certainly won't be ruling out anybody coming in, I won't be ruling out anybody going out, and I won't be ruling out nothing happening."

"In these last 48 hours things can change very quickly and I'd be foolish to rule anything out."

"We're after the calibre of player who can play at the top level, which is the Premier League.

"Ideally you'd love someone who has experienced that before because there's less adaptation risk. We're now at the top table, so you want players who can play at the top table."

Villa travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, with the two clubs fighting for their Premier League survival.

Goalkeeper Reina is available for the fixture, despite missing Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final victory due to injury.

