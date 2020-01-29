Aston Villa set to face FA investigation after James Maddison caught up in pitch invasion

James Maddison was allegedly shoved to the ground when Aston Villa fans invaded the pitch

Aston Villa are set to face an FA investigation after fans invaded the pitch following their 3-2 aggregate win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison was among the Foxes players still on the field of play at Villa Park during the pitch invasion and was allegedly shoved to the ground during the chaotic scenes.

Stewards rushed onto the pitch to escort Villa and Leicester players to safety.

Aston Villa urged their supporters to leave the pitch after the final whistle

Police moved towards the away end at Villa Park to prevent visiting fans from also entering the pitch.

Aston Villa could face a fine for breach of security protocols.

Trezeguet's stoppage-time winner sent Aston Villa into the Carabao Cup final with a 2-1 win over Leicester.

They will meet either Manchester United or Manchester City for the final at Wembley on March 1.