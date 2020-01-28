Brendan Rodgers frustrated by 'definite penalty' not given against Aston Villa

Brendan Rodgers bemoaned the "definite penalty" that was not awarded as his Leicester side lost out to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Marvelous Nakamba's arm was raised as he blocked James Maddison's shot but, despite a VAR check, no penalty was given and the night ended in disappointment for Leicester.

Trezeguet scored in stoppage-time to give Villa a 2-1 win on the night and a 3-2 win on aggregate to take his team to Wembley - and leave Rodgers frustrated.

"I thought we had a clear handball that looked a definite penalty," he told Sky Sports. "So I am absolutely gutted for my players because they put so much into the game.

"Especially coming from behind and playing with that composure, scoring a very good goal, and by the end of the game there looked like only one team who were going to win it.

"But we switch off from a cross and then the guy gets in at the back post and scores it. So yeah, a tough one to take because over the two games I felt we were the better side.

"We played with a nice control, nice composure in the game, and created opportunities. I thought we were excellent [but] the goalkeeper has made some outstanding saves.

"Congratulations to Aston Villa. They go through and we have to move on."

Rodgers' disappointment was contrasted by the joy of Dean Smith having guided his boyhood club to a Wembley final against either Manchester City or Manchester United.

"I have composed myself now," he said afterwards. "I certainly let myself go when we scored that goal."

He too had words of praise for his goalkeeper - as well as his two Egyptian substitutes, scorer Trezeguet and the man who crossed it for him, Ahmed Elmohamady.

"We are indebted to Orlan Nyland, who made three saves early on," he added.

"I thought in the second half we were a bit unfortunate to concede a goal but we showed character and had a goal made in Egypt at the end.

"We have a proud history in this competition so if we can go on to raise this trophy for a sixth time as a club I would be a very proud man."