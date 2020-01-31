Florian Kamberi: Rangers sign striker on loan from Hibernian

Florian Kamberi has joined Rangers on loan until the end of the season

Rangers have signed striker Florian Kamberi from Hibernian on loan until the end of the season.

The deal between the clubs will see Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty go on loan in the opposite direction.

🆕 BEHIND THE SCENES: Florian Kamberi joins #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/FF4MNOb895 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2020

Rangers were searching for a striker after Jermain Defoe was injured during Wednesday's Scottish Premiership victory over Ross County, with the club's only other recognised forward Alfredo Morelos suffering with a similar problem.

"I am very excited," Kamberi told RangersTV. "Ever since I came to Scotland, it has been a dream for me to move to Rangers and it has happened today, so I am a very happy man.

Kamberi celebrates during Hibernian's victory over Aberdeen in December

"For me, Ibrox is the best atmosphere I have ever played in. My second game for Hibs was against Rangers at Ibrox and after the game, I told my agent immediately my dream would be to play in this stadium in front of these fans as they are the best fans in the world - the support is massive."

Kamberi joined Hibs on loan from his hometown club Grasshoppers in January 2018 before sealing a permanent move six months later. He has scored 30 goals in 84 appearances during his time at Easter Road.

"We're happy to have concluded the deal for Florian and we welcome him to Rangers," Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said.

"We've watched him for some time and know what he can bring to the group. He is a hardworking, goalscoring attacker, who we believe will be able to contribute in a positive way to what we want to achieve this season."

Hibs allowed Kamberi to leave after sealing a loan of their own for Reading striker Mark McNulty, who returns to the club after scoring eight goals in 17 games on loan with them last season.

Greg Docherty has joined Hibernian on loan from Rangers

Rangers midfielder Docherty also joins Hibs on loan, having turned down numerous offers for a move to England.

The 23-year-old had made just six appearances for Rangers this season, with none of those coming in the Scottish Premiership.

"I'm pleased to have got this loan move over the line and I'm really hungry to get going," said the former Scotland U21 international.

"I had the chance to go back to England and I appreciate the clubs who made an effort to get me but I feel like I know Hibernian and it was an opportunity I was really keen to take as soon as I heard about their interest.

"I've not played as often as I would have liked in the last few months but I've been pushing myself to be as fit as I can be and I'll be ready as soon as the gaffer tells me he needs me."