Norwich sign Sam McCallum from Coventry

Sam McCallum is a product of Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy

Norwich have signed the "very interesting talent" of left-back Sam McCallum from League One club Coventry for an undisclosed fee.

McCallum has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Canaries and will be immediately loaned back to Coventry until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, a product of Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy, has helped Coventry's push for promotion this season, scoring three goals in 27 appearances.

Speaking to the Norwich website, McCallum said: "The last 24 hours have been hectic to say the least but quite overwhelming as well. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms, so it's been good.

"The club's got a good philosophy of bringing through young players like Max (Aarons) and Jamal (Lewis), as well as Ben Godfrey. It's a good philosophy. The style of play attracted me to coming here."

Describing McCallum's attributes, Norwich head coach Daniel Farke said: "Sam is a very interesting talent. We're all excited by his potential.

"He's a young, homegrown player who we hope can continue to develop and improve.

"We will allow him to work with all of the right tools in our environment and look forward to seeing how far he can progress."

