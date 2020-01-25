FA Cup round-up: Newcastle and Spurs forced to replay, West Ham knocked out

Newcastle were forced to another FA Cup replay, held by League One Oxford United

Both Newcastle and Tottenham were forced to unwanted replays after draws in the FA Cup fourth round, while West Ham were knocked out by 10-man West Brom.

When is the fifth-round draw? The draw takes place at 7.20pm on Monday before Bournemouth's match with Arsenal. You can follow the draw live on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Karl Robinson consoles Marcus Browne after his miss during the draw at St James' park

Marcus Browne passed up an opportunity to dump Newcastle out of the FA Cup as League One outfit Oxford secured a deserved fourth-round replay with a 0-0 draw at St James' Park.

The on-loan Middlesbrough midfielder shot straight at Karl Darlow after finding himself one-on-one with the keeper in front of a sell-out crowd of 52,221.

Karl Robinson's men were far from overawed on an afternoon when the Magpies misfired horribly despite fielding a £81m frontline of Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin - although the Brazilian did have two goals correctly ruled out for offside.

Newcastle will have another chance to reach the fifth round for the first time since 2006, but their failure to convert home advantage will now reduce their winter break.

Excluding replays, Newcastle have won just one of their last 10 FA Cup matches against sides from a lower division (D5 L4), a 3-1 win over Luton in January 2018.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs will now play an FA Cup replay during their planned winter break

Sofiane Boufal's late leveller earned Southampton an FA Cup fourth-round replay against Tottenham after a 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

Spurs were heading to the fifth round after Son Heung-Min put them ahead just before the hour mark, but substitute Boufal came off the bench to fire home in the 87th minute.

It means the tie will be settled by another game, to take place when both sides were due to be on their winter break from the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho, who celebrates his 57th birthday on Sunday, was three minutes away from a welcome win but the Saints were worthy of a draw after piling late pressure on.

Christian Eriksen was not involved for Spurs ahead of a proposed move to Inter Milan, although a potential replacement in Giovani Lo Celso shone, brilliantly setting up the goal.

But that was not enough to get the job done as Boufal slammed home a deserved equaliser.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min has scored five goals and provided three assists in nine matches against Southampton in all competitions.

What does this mean for the winter break? Tottenham, Newcastle and Southampton will now see their winter break cut by a few days due to the FA Cup fourth-round replays, which will be played week commencing February 3

Championship side West Brom knocked out struggling West Ham

Slaven Bilic dumped his former club out of the FA Cup as West Brom sank woeful West Ham 1-0 at the London Stadium.

Bilic, sacked by the Hammers in 2017, came back to haunt them, with his Championship pace-setters running out deserved winners thanks to Conor Townsend's early strike.

Gallingly for West Ham, this was pretty much their strongest available line-up while Bilic made eight changes to his, with the Croatian's priority lying with the promotion race.

Not only that, but Albion also played the final 18 minutes with 10 men after Semi Ajayi was sent off for a second booking.

West Ham have been eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup against a side from a lower division in each of the last three seasons (also Wigan in 2017-18 & AFC Wimbledon in 2018-19).

Fikayo Tomori's second goal of the season helped send Chelsea through

Goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori helped Chelsea hold off a late Hull fightback with a 2-1 win in the FA Cup fourth round.

Batshuayi's sixth-minute deflected opener set Chelsea on their way to a dominant opening half where they passed up a number of chances to add to their lead, and found home goalkeeper George Long in inspired form.

Hull improved after half-time but a sucker-punch second looked to have sealed Chelsea's path when Tomori headed in Ross Barkley's free-kick just after the hour.

But with 12 minutes to go, substitute Kamil Grosicki's free-kick took a massive deflection off Mateo Kovacic's boot to find the far corner and give the hosts a lifeline.

The Sky Bet Championship side pushed for a late equaliser in front of a sell-out home crowd but could not test Willy Caballero any further, as Chelsea progressed to round five for the fifth season in a row.

Chelsea have only lost one of their last 47 FA Cup matches against sides in the second tier (W37 D9), with that loss coming against Barnsley in the 2007-08 quarter-finals.

Leicester celebrate taking the lead at Brentford

Kelechi Iheanacho's close-range finish after four minutes was enough to send Leicester through to the FA Cup fifth round in a battling 1-0 win over Sky Bet Championship side Brentford at Griffin Park.

Ayoze Perez and Marc Albrighton both had chances to extend that lead in the opening period but the Bees produced a valiant second-half performance.

Thomas Frank's men were the better side after the restart, with Emiliano Marcondes striking the post before substitute Bryan Mbeumo saw his effort ruled out for offside.

The result means Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers extends his remarkable unbeaten run to 32 British cup matches ahead of his side's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Aston Villa on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Leicester City have progressed from 12 of their last 14 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, including in five of their last six such ties.

Norwich players celebrate during the victory

Second-half goals from Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic sent Norwich into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in eight years with a 2-1 win at Burnley.

Hanley nodded home the Canaries' opener from a Mario Vrancic free-kick in the 53rd minute and Drmic struck the second four minutes later after Joe Hart palmed Lukas Rupp's attempted lob into his path.

Erik Pieters gave Burnley hope with a 72nd-minute drive but there was to be no grandstand finish from Sean Dyche's men as the hangover from their midweek win at Manchester United began to kick in.

Norwich have reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, a run which also included knocking out today's opponents Burnley in the third round.

Mo Besic celebrates with Phil Jagielka after safe passage for Sheffield United

Mo Besic and Ollie Norwood provided two moments of rare class as Sheffield United ground out a 2-0 FA Cup win at Millwall.

Everton loanee Besic whipped home his first Blades goal on his 13th appearance, before Norwood wrapped up the fourth-round victory amid an insipid clash at The Den.

Aiden O'Brien scuffed a glorious early chance for Millwall and the hosts never recovered, with two clinical finishes sufficient to put Chris Wilder's men in the hat for the fifth round draw.

Sheffield United have progressed from all three of their FA Cup meetings with Millwall, with this the first such meeting in over 100 years (1894-95 and 1913-14).

Coventry 'hosted' Birmingham at St Andrews on Saturday

An unusual set of circumstances saw Coventry welcome landlords Birmingham in an FA Cup fourth-round tie which ended in a replay following a drab goalless draw.

The two clubs worked together to allocate both sets of fans an equal number of tickets, with a 21,193-strong crowd in attendance.

They watched a scrappy, even game which began to be edged by Coventry following the introduction of on-loan Aston Villa youngster Callum O'Hare and Sky Blues striker Max Biamou.

The pair combined to create the first real opportunity of the game after 77 minutes. O'Hare fed Biamou who attempted to bend in a shot from just inside the 18-yard box. Blues goalkeeper Lee Camp was alert, though, and able to make the save.

O'Hare should have put Coventry through at the death when he was presented with an open goal after Amadou Bakayoko looped a header across goal, but he did not connect - much to the delight of the Birmingham faithful.

Coventry City have drawn seven games nil-nil in all competitions this season. In England's top four tiers, only Stevenage have had more games finish goalless this campaign (nine).

Calum Paterson celebrates his goal for Cardiff

Reading and Cardiff shared a scrappy 1-1 draw in their all-Championship FA Cup fourth-round tie at Madejski Stadium.

Cardiff went ahead early on through Callum Paterson but Reading equalised in the eighth minute from Yakou Meite's seventh goal of the season. Robert Glatzel and skipper Sol Bamba missed good chances to settle it for Cardiff towards the end.

Midway through the first half, as play continued, an announcement was made over the public address system to Cardiff fans urging them to desist from alleged racist and homophobic chanting that was deemed "not acceptable".

Reading were reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute when centre back Tom McIntyre was dismissed for collecting a second yellow card.

There were just 185 seconds between Callum Paterson's opener for Cardiff and Yakou Meite's equaliser for Reading.

Portsmouth progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2010 by comprehensively beating Championship Barnsley 4-2.

Goals from Ben Close, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis and Christian Burgess helped the home side cause an upset at Fratton Park, despite replies from Cauley Woodrow and former Pompey forward Connor Chaplin.