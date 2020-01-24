Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Merseyside and Manchester derbies in March

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest batch of live Premier League games, with big Merseyside and Manchester derbies on the March schedule.

Liverpool's charge towards a first league title in 30 years will continue in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with Jurgen Klopp's side making the short trip to Everton for a Monday Night Football showdown on March 16, before hosting Crystal Palace the following weekend.

Liverpool are marching towards the Premier League title

The latest selection of Sky Sports fixtures also includes the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 8, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stuttering side seek the boost of a league double against Manchester City.

Chelsea and Leicester both tackle Aston Villa in televised clashes as the battle for the top four - and fight to avoid the drop - heats up, while Wolves travel to West Ham (Sunday, March 15) looking to keep up the chase for European football and Arsenal visit Southampton (Sunday, March 22) hoping to push themselves into the picture.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will play host to two tantalising live fixtures during the month as West Ham visit in a London derby (Friday, March 20), after Jose Mourinho takes on former side Manchester United in north London (Sunday March 15).

Jose Mourinho will take on old employers Man Utd in front of the Sky Sports cameras in March

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky

Sat March 7: Burnley vs Tottenham (5.30pm)

Sun March 8: Chelsea vs Everton (2pm)

Sun March 8: Man Utd vs Man City (4.30pm)

Mon March 9: Leicester vs Aston Villa (8pm)

Sat March 14: Aston Villa vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

Sun March 15: West Ham vs Wolves (2pm)

Sun March 15: Tottenham vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

Mon March 16: Everton vs Liverpool (8pm)

Fri March 20: Tottenham vs West Ham (8pm)*

Sat March 21: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (5.30pm)*

Sun March 22: Leicester vs Brighton (2pm)*

Sun March 22: Southampton vs Arsenal (4.30pm)*

* subject to FA Cup quarter-finals

