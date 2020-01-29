Tomas Soucek: West Ham sign Slavia Prague midfielder on loan until end of season

Tomas Soucek has joined West Ham on loan

West Ham have confirmed the loan signing of Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague.

The Hammers also have the option to sign the 24-year-old permanently at the end of the 2019/20 campaign when his contract at his parent club expires.

Soucek arrived in London on Tuesday to undergo his medical and for final negotiations between the two clubs, and he has now completed a loan switch to the London Stadium.

The midfielder, who has made 26 appearances and scored 12 goals in all competitions for Slavia Prague this term, is a two-time Czech top-flight winner and has 25 caps for the Czech Republic to date.

Last season, his 18 goals from midfield helped Slavia win the Czech league and cup double, and he was also named the Czech First League Player of the Year in 2018/19.

He operates predominantly as a central defensive midfielder but can also deputise at centre-back.

West Ham boss David Moyes said: "We are delighted to welcome Tomas to West Ham United.

"I think that he gives us a lot of different qualities, but most importantly he fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the club. He is young and hungry but with an established pedigree and proven talent.

"He was captain of Slavia Prague, he's played as a defensive midfielder but he's scored a lot of goals as an attacking midfielder as well.

"At the moment he ticks a lot of boxes. We need to give him the opportunity and time to settle in but we are confident he will prove to be a strong addition to the squad."

