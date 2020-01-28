West Ham vs Liverpool preview

Sadio Mane misses Liverpool's trip to West Ham on Wednesday

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of West Ham vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Lukasz Fabianski and Robert Snodgrass could return for West Ham when they host the Premier League leaders.

Goalkeeper Fabianski is back in training after a hip problem and midfielder Snodgrass is battling to overcome a knee injury.

Ryan Fredericks, Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Arthur Masuaku and Jack Wilshere are still sidelined.

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will miss the next two matches with a hamstring tear, but should return immediately after the club's mid-season break next month.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will restore his full-strength lineup having given most of them the day off for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round draw at Shrewsbury.

He could bring back Fabinho for his first Premier League start since the end of November because of injury.

3:07 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended his choice to play the club's U23 side against Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth-round replay Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended his choice to play the club's U23 side against Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth-round replay

Opta stats

West Ham are winless in six Premier League matches against Liverpool (D2 L4) since winning 2-0 in January 2016 under Slaven Bilic.

Liverpool lost their first two away games - both at Upton Park - against West Ham under Jürgen Klopp in all competitions but have won two of their subsequent three (D1) - all at London Stadium.

Liverpool have beaten all 18 of the sides they've faced in the Premier League this season - the only side they are yet to beat are West Ham. The Reds last beat every league side they faced in a season in 1895-96 in the second-tier and have never achieved the feat in the top-flight.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League matches played on Wednesday (W15 D6) since losing 1-3 against Stoke City in December 2012. Manager Jürgen Klopp has managed 14 games on the day without losing (W9 D5), more than any other manager in Premier League history has managed on a specific day without tasting defeat.

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances under David Moyes this season - during the Scotsman's first spell in charge in 2017-18, Noble scored just four times in 22 games.

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away at Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday - the Reds haven't gone two games without a win in all competitions since February 2019, drawing with Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

0:51 West Ham manager David Moyes has said Tomas Soucek will offer the club versatility ahead of unveiling the midfielder as their latest signing West Ham manager David Moyes has said Tomas Soucek will offer the club versatility ahead of unveiling the midfielder as their latest signing

How to follow

Follow the match in our dedicated live blog, while highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.