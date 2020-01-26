West Ham bid for USA international Aaron Long rejected by New York Red Bulls

West Ham's bid for defender Aaron Long has been turned down

West Ham have had an initial loan offer for USA international centre-back Aaron Long rejected by New York Red Bulls.

The Hammers made a $500,000 (£382,000) offer to loan Long until the end of the season with a $4.5m (£3.4m) option to buy him outright in the summer.

Long, who was named as Major League Soccer's Defender of the Year in 2018, was also the subject of interest from West Ham last summer, but the 27-year-old was unable to secure a work permit.

Speaking last summer, Long said: "As our biggest ally, it seems strange that a football player from the US can't automatically get a work visa to play in England.

David Moyes says West Ham will only sign players capable of making an instant impact to help lift the club away from the relegation zone

"Every kid in the USA dreams of playing in the English Premier League. Not many players get the chance, so of course I would like to play there someday."

