Serhou Guirassy: West Ham in talks to sign Amiens striker on loan

Serhou Guirassy has four goals in 17 appearances for Amiens this season

West Ham are in talks with Ligue 1 side Amiens over a loan deal for their striker Serhou Guirassy.

Amiens were pushing for a permanent deal, but with one week to go until Deadline Day they are now prepared to let him leave on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

The 23-year-old French forward joined the Ligue 1 side from Bundesliga club Köln in a £5m deal last summer.

Guirassy has been linked with a move to a host of Premier League clubs in January, including Leicester and Aston Villa, after scoring four goals this season with Amiens sitting 18th in Ligue 1.

