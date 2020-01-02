Patrick Roberts: Middlesbrough sign Manchester City winger on loan

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts ended his loan deal with Norwich before joining Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have signed Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on loan until the end of the season.

Roberts was on a season-long loan with Norwich but joined Sky Bet Championship side Boro after the Canaries ended the 22-year-old's spell at Carrow Road.

Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate told the club's website: "It's great Patrick has signed up for the club.

"He's an exciting player, he wants to play games, and he has the bit between his teeth.

"He fits the mould of what we're looking at. He's young and hungry, and wants to do well.

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate is delighted to have signed Roberts on loan

"I'm absolutely delighted to have a player of Patrick's calibre at this football club."

Roberts, who is eligible to make his Boro debut at home to Tottenham in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, said he was "very excited" to get started on Teesside.

"I've had a tough couple of months previously, so I'm glad to be here and start on Sunday so it will be good," said Roberts.

"I've struggled the last couple of months, so just to get some minutes in and some games. I'm more than delighted and I'm happy to get going.

"Speaking to the manager, the coaching staff and players, they've been on the back of a few good wins right now so there's good momentum.

"I think it fits me and I want to be winning games and playing football. With the players around me, I'm sure we can keep doing that."

Roberts has not started a game for Norwich this season and it is understood Manchester City want the winger to play regular first-team football.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Everton in the Premier League

Norwich boss Farke recently revealed Roberts could be leaving the club, saying: "Let's be honest, Patrick was the fourth choice on the winger position and it could be we can do some business with him in the next hours or days."

After Boro's 2-0 win over Preston on New Year's Day, Woodgate revealed that he was keen to bring Roberts to the Riverside Stadium during the January transfer window.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Preston North End and Middlesbrough

Woodgate said: "Let's see if we can get something done, nothing is done yet.

"He's a player I like. He's a very, very talented player."

Roberts, who spent two seasons on loan with Scottish champions Celtic after joining City from Fulham in 2015, was previously a target for Boro during the summer transfer window.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Norwich and Crystal Palace in the Premier League

