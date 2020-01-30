Marcos Rojo: Manchester United defender joins Estudiantes on six-month loan

Marcos Rojo has been a Manchester United player since 2014

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Estudiantes on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old returns to the club where he started his career in the hunt for game time, having not played for United's first team since November and having also missed out on a Deadline Day move to Everton in August 2019.

The Superliga Argentina side have confirmed the signing in a video posted on their social media feeds on Wednesday.

🔴🔙 Uno vuelve siempre a los sitios donde fue feliz. Porque el sentido de pertenencia 🇦🇹 es más fuerte. Tu sueño y el de la Familia Pincha se hacen realidad 😍 Nos reencontramos en UNO 🏟



👋 ¡Bienvenido y gracias por volver, Marcos! ¡Te recibimos con el corazón! ❤ pic.twitter.com/rAzQrSlnzX — Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) January 30, 2020

Rojo was filmed training with the United first team at Carrington on Wednesday, but the recovery of Eric Bailly from injury means the Argentine has fallen further down manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order.

It means United now have four other fit centre-backs available, with Axel Tuanzebe still to return.

Estudiantes, based in La Plata, south-east of Buenos Aires, have former United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron as chairman.

Rojo has been at Old Trafford since joining from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and will be hoping to claim his place back in the national side ahead of this summer's Copa America.

