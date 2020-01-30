Wolves sign Daniel Podence from Olympiakos

Daniel Podence has joined Wolves from Olympiakos

Wolves have completed the signing of winger Daniel Podence from Olympiakos, subject to international clearance.

Podence has joined Wolves for a fee of £16.9m has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Molineux.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Wolves had agreed a fee with Olympiakos for Podence, who, like new Wolves team-mates Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho, is a product of the Sporting Lisbon academy.

The versatile attacking midfielder, who is comfortable on either flank and can also operate as a number 10, made 27 appearances this season for Olympiakos, scoring five goals and claiming five assists.

The 24-year-old is Wolves' third January signing following the loan arrival of Enzo Loiodice and the capture of Ecuador international striker Leonardo Campana.

Wolves are hopeful Podence will receive international clearance in time for this weekend's trip to Manchester United, live on Sky Sports.