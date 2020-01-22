Leonardo Campana signs for Wolves on three-and-a-half year deal

Leonardo Campana in action for Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Wolves have signed Ecuador international Leonardo Campana on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 19-year-old forward, who recently left Barcelona SC in Ecuador's top flight, has become Wolves' first signing of the January transfer window.

Campana has played 20 times for Barcelona SC and four times for his country.

He is currently representing Ecuador in the pre-Olympic Championship.

Last year at the South American Under-20 Championship Campana finished the tournament's top scorer and helped Ecuador lift the trophy.

"I have been following the Wolves for a while, ever since they started playing in the Premier League, and I have always enjoyed watching them play," he said.

"I am excited about the work the team has achieved this season. I know they support each other, their relationship with the manager is a good one and I know all the players get along really well.

"That motivated me to come here and to be part of this big family.

"My goal is to earn my place on the pitch and to try to play in every game.

"I want to do my job, which is to score goals, to play well and be a team player to help the team win as that is what we all want to happen."