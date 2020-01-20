Wolves closing in on Daniel Podence, Leonardo Campana and Nelson Oliveira

Daniel Podence scored against Tottenham for Olympiakos in the Champions League this season

Wolves are making moves for Olympiakos' Daniel Podence, Ecuadorean striker Leonardo Campana and former Championship forward Nelson Oliveira.

Wolves are in talks with Olympiakos for winger Prodence with the Greek club wanting a figure of around £21.5m for the 24-year old.

He is a former Sporting Lisbon team-mate of goalkeeper Rui Patricio and would join a contingent of Portuguese players at Wolves that also includes Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Pedro Neto, Bruno Jordao, Diogo Jota and Flavio Cristovao.

Wolves are hoping to sign a versatile forward and a striker in January with Podence able to play a number of positions.

The striker could be former Norwich, Nottingham Forest and Reading forward Nelson Oliveira, who is playing at AEK Athens.

Wolves are interested with AEK thought to be holding out for a free of around £6m.

Oliveira, 28, has scored 9 goals in 15 league games this season and would provide backup to Raul Jiminez.

The Midlands club are also on the verge of completing a deal for Ecuadorean striker Leonardo Campana.

Leonardo Campana in action for Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

The 19-year-old is in the UK to finalise the move which will be worth £300,000 plus adds ons from Ecuadorian side Barcelona S.C.

Campana is expected to go into the Wolves U23 side.