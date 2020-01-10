Raul Jimenez: Manchester United interested in signing Wolves striker

Manchester United have shown an interest in Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

Manchester United are interested in signing Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and are looking at Lyon's Moussa Dembele, but a deal for either striker would be difficult to finalise in January.

Jimenez, who became Wolves' record signing when he made his switch to Molineux permanent in April last year having initially joined on loan, has previously hinted his long-term future could be away from the club.

He told Marca in Spain he was enjoying life at Wolves but always wants to improve. Jimenez said: "I'd have to look at the conditions [of a possible move], if they suited myself, Wolves and the other club."

Jimenez celebrates scoring for Wolves against Manchester City

Speaking on The Transfer Show, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol said: "Manchester are interested in signing him (Jimenez) but it would be a very difficult deal to do because he has been playing so well at Wolves since he moved there.

"He has been identified by Manchester United as a player they are interested in. I find it difficult to believe Wolves would sell him, especially in January."

Lyon striker Dembele has been the subject of a failed £34m bid from Chelsea but is also being monitored by United as a potential future signing.

The former Celtic forward has scored 30 goals since moving to Ligue 1 for £20m 18 months ago.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is being monitored by United

"They (United) are looking to sign another forward," Solhekol said. "You could argue that they haven't really replaced Romelu Lukaku, with all the goals that he scored.

"There's a couple of players they are looking at: one is Moussa Dembele at Lyon. He would like to come to England but the problem is Lyon don't want to sell him this month.

"That is going to be a difficult deal to do, although I think he would like to play for Manchester United."

