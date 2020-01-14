Adama Traore more difficult to stop than Cristiano Ronaldo, says Jetro Willems

Traore has five goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season for Wolves

Wolves' Adama Traore is more difficult to stop than Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Newcastle defender Jetro Willems.

Willems was involved in a personal duel against Traore during Newcastle's 1-1 draw against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

The Netherlands defender, currently on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, managed to limit the effectiveness Traore but spoke after the game of how he was surprised by the physicality of the 23-year-old.

"I have played against some very good players in my career, but no one quite as fast as Traore," Willems told the Northern Echo.

Willems faced Ronaldo at Euro 2012 when Netherlands met Portugal

"He is unbelievable. Not only is he incredibly fast, he is so, so strong as well.

"He's known as the fastest man in football and now I know that is true. I like to think I am quite fast too - at least I did before playing against him! That was something else.

"I have played against Ronaldo, who is fast, but not that fast. Of course, he is so skilful but sometimes that is easier than being up against someone with such incredible pace."