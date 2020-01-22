Wolves vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool take on Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday

Team news, key stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Wolves full-back Ruben Vinagre will miss the Premier League clash against leaders Liverpool due to a hamstring injury.

Willy Boly (fractured leg) is out while Diogo Jota may return after a serious dead leg.

Wolves completed the signing of striker Leonardo Campana on Tuesday but he is not available for the match as he is currently involved in Ecuador's Olympic 2020 qualifying campaign.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho came off the bench against Manchester United and could start for the first time since November after recovering from an ankle problem.

Dejan Lovren (hamstring) is back in training but remains a major doubt for Jurgen Klopp's side, while midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Naby Keita (groin) remain out.

Xherdan Shaqiri is also set to miss out with a calf injury but Joel Matip could again feature on the bench after not playing since October due to a knee issue.

Opta stats

Wolves have lost each of their last six Premier League meetings with Liverpool, scoring just one goal in that run, since a 1-0 win at Anfield in December 2010.

Liverpool haven't lost away against Wolves in league competition since August 1981. They've won three and drawn three of their six visits to Molineux since, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last four.

This will be Wolves' first ever Premier League game on a Thursday. Meanwhile, Liverpool have won just 25% of their Premier League games on this day (2/8), their lowest win rate on a specific day in the competition's history.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven home evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), winning five and drawing two since a 0-2 loss against Crystal Palace last January.

Liverpool have won each of their last eight evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), scoring 31 goals in these games and conceding just six in return.

Should they remain unbeaten in this game, Liverpool will be only the fifth team in the history of the English Football League to go 40+ league games undefeated, after Nottingham Forest (42, 1977-78), Arsenal (49, 2003-04), Chelsea (40, 2004-05) and Huddersfield Town (43, 2011).

Wolves have won 18 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, seven more than any other team. They are one of only nine teams to have come from 2+ goals behind to win in more than one Premier League game in a season, and the first since Man Utd in 2017-18.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 88 goals in 93 Premier League appearances for the Reds (65 goals, 23 assists) - the Egyptian scored and assisted in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux last season.

Wolves duo Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez have combined for seven Premier League goals this season, more than any other partnership. Traoré has registered six assists this season, twice the amount he managed in his previous three Premier League seasons with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves (3).

Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League games without conceding a goal - the last time a team won eight in a row without conceding was in February 2009, when Manchester United won nine consecutively.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

This is a cracking game and Liverpool will be on such a high. I genuinely thought Liverpool looked tired and leggy, especially at the end, against Manchester United. Have they enough to come in and cover this one up? Jurgen Klopp took Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino off in the latter stages, but it was a case of hanging in there and going a bit more defensively. I have never really seen that from Klopp but some of those players were dead on their feet.

As cool as Virgil van Dijk and the back four have been, there was a vulnerability there. It was a massive game and they got the result. That being said, I see Liverpool's first defeat of the season coming on Thursday, but it will not change the destiny of the Premier League title.

Wolves relish the games against the top-six sides. Wolves looked assured at Anfield but got nothing from it. Klopp may make some changes and it could disrupt them a little bit.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)