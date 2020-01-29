Enzo Loiodice: Wolves sign France U20 midfielder on loan with option to buy from Dijon

Enzo Loiodice has represented France at U19 and U20 level

French youth international Enzo Loiodice has joined Wolves on loan with an option to buy the midfielder from Dijon in the summer.

The 19-year-old, who has played 21 Ligue 1 games for Dijon, has represented France at U20 and U19 level.

Loiodice will initially join up with Wolves' U23 squad for the second half of their Premier League 2 campaign, with the club able to make the deal permanent should he impress.

"I'm very happy to be here," he told the club's website. "Wolves are a great team, they play in the Premier League and for all football players growing up in France, the Premier League is the biggest championship, so I'm very proud to be here.

“I’m very proud to be here, I’ve watched some of the Wolves games and there is a way to play here which I like.” #WelcomeLoiodice



🐺💬 pic.twitter.com/IATcIsIuSX — Wolves (@Wolves) January 29, 2020

"I've watched some of the Wolves games and there is a way to play here which I like, and although I know coming here is going to be difficult, I want to work hard, learn English football, play as many games as I can, and then we will see what happens."

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: "Enzo is French U20 international who we have been monitoring for some time.

"We are looking forward to him joining the U23 squad and showing everybody the quality that he has."

After signing Ecuador forward Leonardo Campana on a three-and-a-half-year deal last week, Wolves are also hoping to complete the signature of Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence before Friday's deadline.

Daniel Podence could yet arrive at Molineux before the transfer deadline on January 31

Wolves have agreed a £16.9m fee for Podence, who will fly to the UK on Wednesday to undergo a medical with personal terms already agreed.

